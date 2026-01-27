Arctic blast brings freezing temperatures to Central Florida during annual homeless census

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Arctic blast is causing freezing temperatures in parts of Central Florida.

The cold snap is also impacting this year’s homeless census conducted by more than 160 volunteers.

The federally mandated homeless census aims to count individuals without permanent housing in the region.

This year’s efforts are particularly vital as the drop in temperatures introduces challenges for volunteers conducting the count.

The volunteers will be out this week, tallying individuals living on the streets, in their cars, or in wooded areas.

To ensure an accurate count, they will also make stops at warming shelters throughout the region.

