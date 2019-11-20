  • Argument over dogs leads to shooting in Cocoa, neighbors say

    By: Christopher Boyce

    BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Officials are investigating after a person was shot near North Cocoa Tuesday evening, deputies say.

    Deputies with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office were called out to the 300 block of MacArthur Circle in reference to a shooting.

    Upon arrival, they located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound and transported them to the hospital, according to deputies. A condition on the victim is not yet known. 

    Neighbors told Channel 9 the incident started over a fight involving two dogs. The dogs, pit bulls, were fighting when the owners of the dogs then began to fight. One of them then pulled out a gun and shot the other, according to the neighbors. 

    Officials have not released suspect information, but a woman on the scene told Channel 9 that her 20-year-old son was taken into custody. 

    This story will be updated as more information becomes known.

