Student arrested for writing detailed plan to shoot up Crooms Academy on computer, police say

SANFORD, Fla. - A 15-year-old student was arrested after police said he made threats on his computer to shoot up a Sanford school.

Police said two students told the school resource officer that they could see another student's computer screen inside a Spanish class at Crooms Academy, where he allegedly had a detailed plan to bring a gun to school and carry out a school shooting.

One of the students used their cellphone to take a picture of the screen, which allegedly had descriptions on how the student was going to plan a shooting. The student also wrote on a paint application that he wanted the school "shot up" because people were laughing when his cellphone went off.

According to an arrest report, some of the text on the student's computer read: "I want to murder every single (expletive) sack of (expletive) inside this school. There is about no valuable life anywhere to be found in this place. However, I would plan this out. First thing would be to acquire an automatic weapon and a shotgun. This country sucks ass so I`d probably (be) able to get them fairly easily so long as I have the funds. Second, I would have the police department drugged. As for the shooting itself, I would go throughout the school in an orderly fashion. I would get the bottom floor first building. Then I'd go to the top of the first building. Finally at last, I would get the second building which is only has one floor. After it all, I'd end it by climbing onto the roof of the school."

Upon transport to the Juvenile Assessment Center, the student said he hated school and the country, according to police.

The student was charged with making a written threat to kill, do bodily harm or conduct a mass shooting.

