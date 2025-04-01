Around 13K policies removed from Florida’s Citizens Property Insurance over the last week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fewer homeowners in Florida are being allowed to use Citizens Property Insurance.
On Friday, the state’s insurer of last resort had just over 840,000 policies.
That’s about 13,000 fewer than a week earlier.
The decrease came after three private insurers were approved to assume some Citizens policies.
It’s part of a program called “depopulation.”
