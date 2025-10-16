Arrest made in 2020 double homicide in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — It’s been five years since Dustin Hunter and Amber Lynn Sutorus were found shot to death in a crashed car. Now a man is behind bars in the case.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says Liam Patrick Kelty, 29, faces two counts of first-degree murder.

Deputies say Kelty was arrested at Cancun International Airport in Mexico on Saturday. He was then extradited to Miami-Dade County before being transferred to the Orange County Jail on Wednesday.

Hunter and Sutorus, both 30, were fatally shot near the intersection of Shepard Road and East Colonial Drive on Sept. 3, 2020. Their bodies were found in a crashed car.

