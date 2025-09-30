Arrest made in deadly St. Cloud hit-and-run

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — St. Cloud police have arrested a woman in connection to a weekend hit-and-run that left a man dead.

After searching since early Saturday, police arrested Lindsay Collins, 32, on Monday. She is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

The wreck happened on 13th Street near Tennessee Avenue at about 3 a.m. Saturday. Police say the victim, Jason Gordon, was crossing 13th Street when he was struck by a Chevrolet Trax, then again by a Ford F-350.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say the Ford’s driver stopped but the Trax, which struck Gordon first, drove away.

Witnesses and tips helped lead police to Collins.

