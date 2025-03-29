Arrest made in fatal Titusville DUI pedestrian crash

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Titusville police released information on a fatal crash on Friday, March 28, 2025, at 2:50 pm.

The initial investigation revealed that an adult male was crossing the roadway when he was struck by a white 2017 Dodge Super Duty work truck.

The driver of the vehicle, Dallas Scott Weed, 28, remained at the scene of the crash and displayed signs of being intoxicated.

Weed was charged with DUI Manslaughter and is being held on $15,000 bond.

