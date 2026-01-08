Art, Eats, and Magic: EPCOT Festival of the Arts returns this January

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is set to return from Jan. 16 to Feb. 23 this year, featuring visual, performing and culinary arts throughout the park.

The festival will showcase special food and drink selections, offering a diverse experience for attendees.

Visitors can enjoy art displays, performances and unique culinary dishes, creating a vibrant atmosphere of creativity and talent.

Among the highlights is the soft-shell crab slider, which is served with green papaya slaw and mango ketchup.

Another featured item at the festival is the Enchanted Rose, which is a dark chocolate mousse rose.

The event promises to provide a rich experience for both art and food lovers.

