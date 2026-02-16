Artemis II mission on track for potential launch next month

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — After the successful launch of the Crew-12 mission, all eyes are now focused on the next crewed rocket launch from Florida’s Space Coast.

The Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft are sitting in wait on the launch pad to send the Artemis II astronauts around the moon.

NASA engineers are still reviewing data from a critical test last week.

Officials said they discovered reduced hydrogen flow, even after a seal was replaced.

Mission leaders are working to launch Artemis II by the earliest potential launch date next month.

