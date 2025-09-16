‘Assassinated’: Volusia Sheriff explains shooting of off-duty officer at Volusia gas station

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood held a press conference explaining the shooting of an off-duty officer, later identified as David Jewell, that occurred at an Ormond-by-the-Sea gas station.

Ormond Beach officers arrived at the scene of the shooting to find the body of the victim lying in the doorway of the store with multiple wounds to the head.

Officers encountered both store clerks walking down the street away from the scene.

“The video is probably something in 20,38 years of law enforcement that I can tell you... It’s unbelievable what we see in that video,” said Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

The security footage shows David Jewell entering the store at the same moment that suspect Ecquardo Machado exited to go to a vehicle.

Chitwood stated that the video shows Machado reaching into the vehicle and retrieving a jacket before reentering the store.

Machado allegedly approached Jewell from behind and would shoot the officer around 12 to 15 times, walk back out to the vehicle, and change his shirt.

“The video shows this was an out-and-out assassination...” Chitwood added when breaking down the situation.

The second store clerk was shown to be in the bathroom at the time of the shooting.

Machado is currently in custody, while the investigation into the reason for the shooting is ongoing.

This is a developing story; we will provide updates as more information emerges.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group