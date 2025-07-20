Atlantic disturbance drops to 10% chance of formation due to Saharan dust

ORLANDO, Fla. — The area of interest over the Atlantic has now dropped to a 10% chance of formation.

It needed more development over the last 24 hours to survive into the early part of this week, when conditions are expected to become very unfavorable for tropical development.

A large plume of Saharan dust, wind shear, and strong high pressure in the area all contribute to creating an unfavorable environment for this area of interest.

If it were to form against all odds right now, it would move toward the Leeward Islands and eventually into the southern Caribbean, but unless something significant changes in the next 24 hours, this is unlikely.

AM TROPICS 7-20-25

