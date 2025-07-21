ORLANDO, Fla. — The tropical wave trying to form in the Atlantic is back up to a 20% chance of development as of Monday morning.

It is still unlikely it reaches the continental US as it remains 900 miles southeast of the Leeward Islands.

Conditions remain somewhat favorable on Monday; however, as we work our way into the middle of this week, conditions will become unfavorable for any kind of tropical development.

Atlantic tropical disturbance moves back to 20% chance of development

Most long-term models have it fizzling out before it reaches the Leeward Islands.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor all activity in the tropics and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

