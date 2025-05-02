Attorney for one of the XBOX murderers makes first arguments in the resentencing hearing

DELTONA, Fla. — For the first time in time in the resentencing of the XBOX murderers, attorneys defending Troy Victorino made their arguments to jurors on Friday.

Victorino has often been called the ringleader by his three codefendants. Two of them, Robert Cannon and Michael Salas are currently serving life sentences. Jerone Hunter was sentenced to death along with Victorino but a change in state law is requiring the pair to be resentenced.

All four were found guilty of beating six people and a dog to death with baseball bats in 2004. They told investigators they were going to get their belongings from the house when it happened.

When Hunter’s attorneys made their case, they went deep into his past trauma and childhood and tried to argue he was influenced by Victorino who is roughly 10 years older than Hunter.

However, Victorino’s attorneys took a different approach. They haven’t placed blame on anyone for Victorino’s actions and so far only seem to be focused on who he is today.

One of his attorneys said the person who committed those crimes died 21-years ago.

They showed paintings and cards he created for his prison pastor to jurors in an effort to show a softer side. They explained that the 6’7 man is often called a monster and someone who uses his size to control others. All points his co-defendant Jerone Hunter’s team tried to prove during their testimony earlier in the week.

Attorneys for Victorino didn’t deny the fact that he influenced others and still does to this day. But they claim he now does so in a positive way. They used fellow inmates to help prove their point.

Attorney Beth Sammons asked inmate Alex Pagan if it was easy to get in trouble or even break the law in their unit.

“There’s plenty of trouble. In fact, the unit has it’s own confinement area,” explained Pagan.

“So you could still break the rules even though you are being watched and you both chose not to?” asked Sammons.

“Yes ma’am,” replied Pagan.

Attorneys explained to the jurors that serving a life sentence is more difficult than being on death row and eventually being executed. They said death row inmates are often coddled and typically die with a sort of celebrity status. Meanwhile, people who serve life sentences are easily forgotten and must live with the regret.

“A sentence of life without the possibility of parole is a far worse sentence than death,” said attorney Tim Pribisco.

Victorino’s attorneys hope to be finished with their witnesses by Monday.

