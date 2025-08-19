Authorities seeking help in locating missing Winter Garden man

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Authorities are asking for public help to find Michael Barnes, a 60-year-old who disappeared from his home on Siplin Road in Winter Garden, Florida, on August 8, 2025.

Michael was last seen in a gray shirt, gray shorts, and a single black sandal.

Concerns about his well-being have been expressed because of his memory loss and other health issues.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office requests anyone with details about Michael Barnes’s location to reach out to them at 407-836-4357.

