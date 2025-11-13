Avelo Airlines adds nonstop Atlanta and Detroit flights from Lakeland International Airport

LAKELAND, Fla. — Avelo Airlines announced the return of nonstop flights to Atlanta and new spring service to Detroit from Lakeland International Airport, starting February 2026.

After 18 months of successful passenger service, Avelo Airlines is expanding its offerings from Lakeland International Airport with the addition of a second aircraft to its Central Florida base.

The airline will operate these routes using Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, with one-way fares starting at $34.

Flights to Detroit via Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport will begin on Feb.11, 2026, with twice-weekly service on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Flights to Atlanta via Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will commence on Feb. 13, 2026, with five flights per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

These decisions are driven by strong community feedback and a shared commitment to serving Central Florida travelers.

Travelers can book flights at AveloAir.com.

