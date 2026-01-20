Avelo Airlines announces extension of its Central Florida flight schedule

ORLANDO, Fla. — Avelo Airlines extends Central Florida flights through August 18, offering residents summer travel options with fares starting at $42. Safe travels.

On January 20, Avelo announced its commitment to providing affordable travel options that don’t sacrifice its trusted reliability.

Travelers can book flights to and from six Central Florida airports: Daytona Beach International Airport (DAB), Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW), Lakeland Linder International Airport (LAL), Orlando International Airport (MCO), Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport (SRQ), and Tampa International Airport (TPA).

Avelo Airlines is expanding its summer flight options to include several popular destinations such as Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, New Haven, Philadelphia, Rochester, San Juan, and Wilmington.

Trevor Yealy, Avelo Airlines’ Head of Commercial, announced the extension of the airline’s Central Florida flight schedule through August 2026, emphasizing affordable fares and reliability that encourage travelers to plan summer trips and getaways to beaches, adventures, and cultural spots.

