Bail denied for Ocala man accused of burying drugs in backyard

OCALA, Fla. — An Ocala man will stay behind bars after deputies say they found a massive drug stash in his home and yard.

A judge denied bail for Jimmy Lofton, who is facing multiple charges that include trafficking cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine, along with possessing marijuana with the intent to sell.

Investigators say they found about $150,000 worth of drugs in his home and buried in his backyard.

Detectives say Lofton told them he only knew about some marijuana that was inside a refrigerator.

He’s due back in court on Aug. 5.

