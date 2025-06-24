Bail granted for former Orlando Catholic school teacher accused of molesting student

ORLANDO, Fla. — A former Bishop Moore Catholic High School teacher accused of inappropriately touching a student was granted bail.

Jared Tatum went before an Orange County judge Tuesday, who set bail at $6,000.

Tatum is charged with lewd touching of certain minors and attempted sexual battery of a victim over 12.

Investigators say he touched a student inappropriately during a tutoring session in May.

He was later fired.

