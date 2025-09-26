LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Bakso, a Sumatran tiger born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, celebrated his first birthday this week with special treats fit for roarin’ royalty.

To mark the occasion, Bakso was treated to some of his favorites, including ice treats and goat’s milk.

Officials said his birth and ongoing health are important for conservation efforts because fewer than 600 Sumatran tigers remain in the wild.

Photos: Bakso the tiger celebrates 1st birthday at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disney officials said crews at Animal Kingdom remain focused on providing excellent care for its animals.

Bakso’s birthday celebration underscores the ongoing commitment to wildlife conservation and the role that institutions like Disney’s Animal Kingdom play in protecting endangered species.

