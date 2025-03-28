Banchero’s fifth straight 30 point game isn’t enough as the Magic lose to the Mavs 101-92

ORLANDO, Fla. — Paolo Banchero has his fifth game in a row scoring 30 points or more, scoring 35, but it wasn’t enough as the Magic (35-39) fell to the Dallas Mavericks (36-38) at home 102-91.

The Magic struggled from behind the arc, making 5 of 30 threes, while also having 17 turnovers on the night.

“I think that playing slow is going to create more chances to turn the ball over for us,” Paolo Banchero said. “That’s why I believe the faster we play the better because it just limits everybody’s decision time and gives guys quicker reads out there on the floor. With us playing slow came us turning the ball over, came us not shooting it well from three, and not really having a great offensive night. I think we just have to make a concerted effort to push the pace on offense.”

Next for the Magic is a home game Saturday night against the Sacramento Kings.

