“Be careful:” Kissimmee residents urge caution after crash kills man in wheelchair

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a 31-year-old man in a wheelchair Friday morning on Orange Blossom Trail and Hilda Street.

Troopers said the man was crossing a busy stretch of Orange Blossom Trail around 7 a.m. when he was hit by three cars traveling northbound. Two of those drivers stopped, but FHP said one took off.

The investigation temporarily shut down the northbound side of Orange Blossom Trail on Friday as investigators photographed and collected evidence, including a crumpled wheelchair.

Investigators released an image of a silver Lexus sedan they believe may have been involved and said a man connected to the car was a person of interest. Troopers later confirmed that man had been found, but the investigation remained active.

So far, FHP has not identified any of the people involved in the crash.

People who live and drive in the area told Channel 9 the tragedy is a reminder to be careful in a community where too few pedestrians use crosswalks.

“We’ve got a lot of kids crossing with their bikes, also it’s a really bad situation,” said Rafael Mendez, who often drives the stretch in Kissimmee.

“Be careful because there’s a lot of people that drive crazy,” said Caroline, a Kissimmee resident.

According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, since January there have been at least nine other deadly crashes involving pedestrians in Osceola County.

That same data shows between January 1st and October 8th there were 868 hit-and-run crashes, of which at least five were fatal.

“It’s not your life, it’s the other people’s lives at risk when you drive careless,” Mendez said.

FHP said leaving the scene of a fatal crash is a first-degree felony, punishable by a minimum mandatory of four years and up to 30 years in prison.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call FHP at *347 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS.

FHP also provided this guidance for drivers:

“If involved in a crash, stay at the scene, call for help, and follow these steps:

Make sure you and any passengers are okay. Remain calm. If possible, move to the side of the road. Remove your keys if you get out of your vehicle, move off the roadway, and stay in a safe area. Check on others involved. Call 911 if anyone might be injured or a vehicle is inoperable. If there are no injuries or major property damage, gather information. Get the name, driver license, insurance, and tag information from the other driver(s). Take photos of the vehicles and information if you can’t write it down and then file a report online.”

