Beach renourishment project underway in Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Oct. 31 marks the end of sea turtle nesting season and clears the way for the beginning of a major beach renourishment project in Brevard County.

The United States Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District said the Canaveral Harbor Sand Bypass Project will extend the beach eastward and make a larger buffer zone for storm surge.

Many parts of the beach were damaged after recent storms.

The beach was last renourished in the 2018- 2019 season.

Read: After Milton: WFTV looks back at the 2024 Hurricane Season

Some zones will be closed off for construction, but other areas along the beach will be open.

Signs and fences will be up as work continues, starting in mid-December.

All work should be completed by April 30, 2025.

This federal-funded project will improve the beach’s resiliency and coastal infrastructure.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Beach restoration project underway in Cape Canaveral The Canaveral Harbor Sand Bypass Project will extend the beach eastward and make a larger buffer zone for storm surge. (WFTV Staff/WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group