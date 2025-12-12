Beachside businesses plead for help while Daytona Beach stalls on spending redevelopment money

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach is holding tens of millions of dollars meant for revitalizing struggling areas, but only one project has been approved for funding.

The funds are located in Community Redevelopment Agency zones and can be used for various improvements, including road repairs and enhancing street safety. Currently, $11 million is budgeted for projects, yet only one has received approval.

Residents have expressed frustration, stating that beachside businesses have been pleading for relief for years.

Channel Nine requested an interview with city officials to discuss the situation, but was informed that no one was available for comment.

