Beck’s late touchdown sends Miami to national championship game

GLENDALE, AZ. — No. 10 Miami beat No. 6 Ole Miss 31-27 Thursday night in the College Football Playoff Semifinals to advance to the national championship game.

Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck scored the game-winning touchdown with less than twenty seconds left to win the Fiesta Bowl.

MIAMI WITH A SPOT IN THE NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP ON THE LINE! 🔥



Canes takes the lead with 18 seconds left 😳 pic.twitter.com/PI9RRBqGau — ESPN (@espn) January 9, 2026

Miami will play for the national title on their home field at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, January 19. The Hurricanes await the Peach Bowl winner between Indiana and Oregon.

Miami has won five national championships and will have the chance to win their sixth title in South Florida.

"It's the best feeling I've ever had in my life."



What Carson Beck felt the moment he scored the game-winning TD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fqUi1XszJ6 — ESPN (@espn) January 9, 2026

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group