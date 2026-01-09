Local

Beck’s late touchdown sends Miami to national championship game

By Alex Walker, WFTV.com

GLENDALE, AZ. — No. 10 Miami beat No. 6 Ole Miss 31-27 Thursday night in the College Football Playoff Semifinals to advance to the national championship game.

Hurricanes quarterback Carson Beck scored the game-winning touchdown with less than twenty seconds left to win the Fiesta Bowl.

Miami will play for the national title on their home field at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, January 19. The Hurricanes await the Peach Bowl winner between Indiana and Oregon.

Miami has won five national championships and will have the chance to win their sixth title in South Florida.

