Beloved Lake County Sheriff’s therapy dog Mia passes away

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of its first therapy dog, Mia, who passed away last week.

Mia was a member of the agency’s School Resource Unit and had served the Lake County community since 2018.

She completed more than 700 visits during her time with the sheriff’s office, providing support to deputies, staff, students, and community members.

Mia was the first therapy dog in the history of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the agency, Mia had a specific ability to recognize when individuals needed support.

During her visits, she provided comfort to deputies after difficult days and visited local classrooms.

She was known for leaning in for head scratches, offering quiet encouragement to those around her.

Outside of her official duties, Mia was known for her love of people and homemade treats.

Staff at the sheriff’s office described her as a professional napper who enjoyed rolling in the grass.

