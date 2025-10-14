Ben’s Original Rice products recalled over potentially containing stones

ORLANDO, Fla. — Ben’s Original, formerly known as Uncle Ben’s, has voluntarily recalled specific Ready Rice products in the U.S. because they may contain small stones.

The recall applies to Ben’s Original Long Grain White, Whole Grain Brown, and Long Grain & Wild Ready Rice, all with best by dates of August 8, 2026. These stones, originating from the rice farm, can cause injury to the mouth or digestive system if ingested.

These products have been distributed to multiple retailers, including HEB, Target, United Markets, Amazon, and Piggly Wiggly.

AFFECTED PRODUCTS

The batch codes for the affected Long Grain White Rice are 533ELGRV22 and 534ALGRV22, with the latter being sold at HEB.

For the Whole Grain Brown Rice, the batch codes are 534AMGRV22, 534BMGRV22, and 534DMGRV22, with Target and HEB among the retailers.

The Long Grain & Wild Rice has batch codes 533BMGRV22, 533CLGRV22, and 533CMGRV22, available at United Markets, HEB, Amazon, and Piggly Wiggly.

Consumers who bought these products should verify the batch codes and best-by dates, then return the items to the point of purchase for a refund.

Ben’s Original has not reported any injuries related to this issue, but urges caution to avoid potential harm.

