Berger stretches lead to five entering weekend at Arnold Palmer Invitational

Berger’s 36-hole score of 131 is one shot shy of the course record at Bay Hill.

By Alex Walker, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida State alum Daniel Berger followed his opening round 63 with a Friday 68 to widen his lead to five strokes (-13) at the 48th Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Two-time PGA Tour winner Akshay Bhatia is the closest competitor sitting five strokes back at 8-under.

