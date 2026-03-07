Berger stretches lead to five entering weekend at Arnold Palmer Invitational

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida State alum Daniel Berger followed his opening round 63 with a Friday 68 to widen his lead to five strokes (-13) at the 48th Arnold Palmer Invitational.

His 36-hole score of 131 is one shot shy of the course record at Bay Hill.

Two-time PGA Tour winner Akshay Bhatia is the closest competitor sitting five strokes back at 8-under.

Daniel Berger follows opening-round 63 with a 4-under 68 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.



The four-time PGA TOUR winner is making his 235th start on TOUR and 83rd since most recent victory (2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am). — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) March 6, 2026

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group