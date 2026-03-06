Berger’s 63 sets pace at 48th Arnold Palmer Invitational

ORLANDO, Fla. — American Daniel Berger fired an opening round 9-under 63 Thursday in the 48th Arnold Palmer Invitational to set the pace at Bay Hill Club & Lodge.

Berger’s bogey-free 63 is the lowest opening round score at the Arnold Palmer Invitational since Adam Scott matched the course record of 62 back in 2014.

Berger’s first‑round 63 is one stroke shy of the tournament course record at Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge.



Four players have recorded rounds of 62 in the history of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, most recently Adam Scott in 2014 (first round). — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) March 5, 2026

Collin Morikawa and Ludvig Aberg sit three shots back of Berger after shooting 6-under 66 on Thursday.

Jhonattan Vegas and Cameron Young are tied for fourth at 5-under.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and defending API champ Russell Henley were paired together and shot 2-under 72.

Second round action from Bay Hill starts Friday morninf.

