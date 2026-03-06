Local

Berger’s 63 sets pace at 48th Arnold Palmer Invitational

The former Florida State Seminole was one shot shy of the course record.

By Alex Walker, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — American Daniel Berger fired an opening round 9-under 63 Thursday in the 48th Arnold Palmer Invitational to set the pace at Bay Hill Club & Lodge.

Berger’s bogey-free 63 is the lowest opening round score at the Arnold Palmer Invitational since Adam Scott matched the course record of 62 back in 2014.

Collin Morikawa and Ludvig Aberg sit three shots back of Berger after shooting 6-under 66 on Thursday.

Jhonattan Vegas and Cameron Young are tied for fourth at 5-under.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and defending API champ Russell Henley were paired together and shot 2-under 72.

Second round action from Bay Hill starts Friday morninf.

