Bicyclist hit by SUV in hit and run collision in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A bicyclist was involved in a hit-and-run with an SUV in Kissimmee on Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Royal Point Avenue and South Poinciana Road.

Troopers say the bicyclist was struck by an SUV, possibly a dark-colored Jeep.

The vehicle then fled and was last seen going northeast on Poinciana Boulevard.

The cyclist was taken to an area hospital. Troopers say he had non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

