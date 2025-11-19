Bicyclist hurt in traffic crash near Kissimmee

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A bicyclist was hurt Wednesday morning after a car stuck him near Kissimmee.

Troopers said the crash happened around 4:20 a.m. along North Orange Blossom Trail near East Donegan Avenue.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2019 MINI Countryman was traveling northbound on the inside lane of OBT when a bicyclist, traveling westbound, entered into the direct path of the car.

Bicyclist injured near Kissimmee State troopers said a car struck a man riding a bicycle Wednesday morning along N. Orange Blossom Trail. (WFTV staff)

Investigators said the bicyclist was not using a marked crosswalk.

At last report, a hospital was treating the man, 29, of Kissimmee, for serious injuries.

FHP said the driver of the MINI was not hurt and stayed on scene after the crash.

Troopers closed the northbound lanes of Orange Blossom Trial for about two hours for their investigation.

The crash remains under investigation.

