Big changes start the work week as cooler air moves into Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — It was a warm end to the weekend, but significant changes are ahead to start the work week.

A strong cold front will leave the area this evening. Behind it, cooler air moves in thanks to strong northerly winds. Morning lows will be in the low 50s, with 40s possible northwest of Orlando.

Sunday Evening WX Report Cooler air moves into Central Florida to start the work week on December 14, 2025.

The winds will remain strong overnight, with wind gusts of up to 45 mph possible along the coast.

Monday will feature sharply cooler conditions. We’ll see a blend of sun and clouds, gusty winds, and temperatures struggling to climb into the mid-60s.

The coolest temperatures will be Tuesday morning, with lows in the upper 40s, and some upper 30s possible in northwest areas.

The cool spell won’t last long as temperatures quickly warm up midweek. Highs on Tuesday are expected to be in the low 70s, with mid-70s temperatures returning by Wednesday.

Late in the week looks warm, with highs reaching into the upper 70s and a chance of a stray sprinkle on both Thursday and Friday.

