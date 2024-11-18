Big fall front to bring severe storms, drop temperatures in Central Florida this week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have nice weather to start this week before significant changes come.

We will see partly cloudy skies Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low to mid-80s.

A big fall front will arrive Wednesday, and the temperature will drop.

The front will bring a line of strong to severe storms as it moves through our area.

After the front moves through, chilly weather will follow in its wake.

Highs will be in the upper 60s on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Lows will also be in the 50s and 40s over the weekend.

