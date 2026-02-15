Bill allowing armed volunteers at religious sites heads to Florida House

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, the Florida Senate took a significant step by approving a bill that would allow volunteer security guards at houses of worship, such as churches, mosques, synagogues, and other religious centers, to carry firearms without a license.

Supporters of the bill said the measure is meant to help religious organizations with limited budgets improve their safety measures. By allowing unlicensed volunteers to provide armed security, smaller congregations could avoid the expenses of hiring professional security firms.

Sen. Don Gaetz, R-Niceville, sponsored Senate Bill 52 to address these financial barriers. He noted that many religious institutions have already transitioned to using volunteer teams for protection.

“Some houses of worship that can’t afford to hire outside security are now using volunteers. Senate Bill 52 exempts people who provide volunteer armed security for churches and other places of worship,” Gaetz said.

A related proposal is also advancing through the Florida House of Representatives. That bill has cleared all of its committee stages and is now set for a vote by the full House chamber.

