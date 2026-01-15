Bitter cold snap hits Central Florida, schools adjust, and utilities urge caution

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A bitter cold snap is settling across Central Florida, prompting school districts, utility officials, and residents to take extra precautions as temperatures dip to levels not seen in years.

A Cold Weather Advisory is now in effect for all of Central Florida. Wind chills are expected to make it feel like the 20s at the coldest points, conditions that can be dangerous.

School districts across the region are adjusting operations to keep students safe. Orange County Public Schools and other districts are inspecting buses, testing heating systems, and moving outdoor activities indoors as needed.

In Marion County, district leaders say preparations are already underway. Schools will turn on the heat earlier than usual, and transportation teams are taking steps to avoid cold-weather delays.

“We have some of our bus workers come in early and start the buses early, just in case any of those engines are a little finicky,” said Marion County Public Schools spokesperson Kevin Christian.

He said custodians and maintenance staff are also arriving early to make sure buildings are ready for students, and families are being encouraged to send children dressed in layers and to minimize outdoor waiting times.

Other districts are following similar plans. Volusia County schools will allow students to wait inside hallways before the start of the school day and will limit outdoor activities during the cold snap.

As temperatures drop, Orlando Utilities Commission expects a significant surge in electricity use.

“We see usage double or triple what it is typically in the summertime, just because electric resistance heat can use so much energy,” said OUC spokesperson Dave Mayer.

OUC is urging customers to take simple steps to stay warm without driving up energy bills. Mayer recommends dressing in warm layers inside the home and letting natural sunlight in during the day. He says space heaters can help if used correctly.

“So long as they’re being used in occupied rooms and they’re at least three feet away from any furniture and things like that, they can actually help you use less energy than running your entire home’s heating system,” he said.

OUC officials also stress the importance of safety, reminding residents to turn off and unplug space heaters and electric blankets when they are not in use.

At Lake Eola, fewer people were out enjoying the outdoors as the cold air moved in. Some said the chill was hard to ignore.

“Fewer people out here, extra layers, ” said Chris Rodems, adding later, “I’m cold as hell.”

Others, like Lori Sokol, said the weather brought perspective.

“I actually came here to Florida from Montreal, Canada, where it is 20 degrees below zero,” said Sokol.

She said the cold snap is also a reminder to look out for neighbors who may be struggling.

“I ensure that helping out in terms of groceries and making sure they’re warm, et cetera, is very important.”

Several counties are opening warming shelters, including Orange County, which plans to open shelters on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday.

Officials across the region are urging residents to check on elderly neighbors, unhoused individuals, and anyone vulnerable to the cold as Central Florida braces for what could be its coldest temperatures in years.

