Blood clot hospitalizes Florida Senate President Ben Albritton

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Early Sunday morning, President Albritton’s office issued a statement saying he experienced chest pain and was treated at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, where a small blood clot was found in his lung.

The Senator’s office confirms that the President is currently being monitored but is in good spirits.

Despite his health issues, all previously scheduled Senate business will continue as planned this week. President Albritton has been in regular contact with his staff through phone and email.

President Albritton and Mrs. Albritton expressed their gratitude to the physicians and staff at Tallahassee Memorial for the excellent care he is receiving. The President looks forward to returning to the office later this week.

His office confirms that additional updates will be provided as needed.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group