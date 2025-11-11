Bloodhound K9 max bolsters Brevard County Sheriff’s hunt for wandering dementia patients

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Senior Resource Alliance has donated a scent-specific K9 named Max to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office to assist in locating missing persons, particularly individuals with dementia.

Max, a one-year-old bloodhound, has received specialized training to help locate missing persons, especially those with Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia. Currently, he is on patrol with his handler, Deputy Brittany Rowland.

“People with dementia are more likely to wander, and when that happens, every minute counts,” said Karla Radka, President & CEO of the Senior Resource Alliance. “This donation means Brevard County families can be reunited with their loved ones faster – minimizing stress during what can be a terrifying situation.”

This year, the Senior Resource Alliance supplied the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office with 550 scent kits. These kits hold an individual’s unique scent, enabling K9 first responders to find them more rapidly if they stray away.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office highlighted the importance of the donation, stating, “The use of bloodhounds and scent kits in many cases has been instrumental in locating and reuniting missing persons with their families.”

K9 Max’s donation is part of the Senior Resource Alliance’s Bringing the Lost Home project, which has supplied seven bloodhounds to four Central Florida law enforcement agencies since 2021.

These bloodhounds have successfully found 81 missing persons.

