Blue Origin to expand Space Coast footprint with new $78 million facility

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Blue Origin’s presence on Florida’s Space Coast continues to grow.

The U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command has awarded Blue Origin a $78 million contract to build a new space vehicle processing facility at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station by 2028.

“In this case, Blue Origin will be able to use the facility to process some of their payloads, some of the satellites. Potentially, then the Space Force can use it even for other customers in the future. And so hopefully then it’s a win-win,” Dr. Don Platt, the Department Head for Aerospace, Physics and Space Sciences at Florida Tech.

In an email statement, Blue Origin told Eyewitness News the new facility will enhance the company’s capabilities, allowing it to support a higher launch cadence.

“It is certainly beneficial for all of us here. It offers the possibility for more jobs, more exposure for the Space Coast, and so that, again, being recognized by the rest of the country for the fact that we are the Space Coast,” said Dr. Platt.

