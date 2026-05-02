Blue Origin’s Moon mission progresses despite New Glenn rocket challenges

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — On Florida’s Space Coast, Blue Origin is moving closer to launching its next mission toward the Moon.

The Blue Moon Mark 1 cargo lander is presently being tested at Cape Canaveral, with a possible test launch scheduled before year’s end. It is designed to deliver cargo to the lunar surface and is anticipated to support upcoming NASA missions.

Experts say progress is encouraging, but not without challenges.

“I suppose the key is if they can get the New Glenn rocket to work,” said Don Platt. “It’s one step forward, one step back, but it’s encouraging that they’re making progress.”

Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket is currently grounded after a problem during an April 19 launch involving an AST SpaceMobile satellite. Initial reports indicate that the rocket’s second stage did not produce sufficient thrust to achieve the desired orbit for the satellite.

The company is now leading an investigation with the Federal Aviation Administration.

Meanwhile, NASA continues to rely heavily on commercial partnerships as it works toward returning astronauts to the Moon through the Artemis program.

“I think everybody involved with NASA wants to see Artemis III move forward and see these lunar landers tested in space,” Platt said.

Blue Origin isn’t the only competitor in the race. SpaceX is also speeding up its development, with another Starship test flight anticipated as early as next month.

NASA hopes to test one or both companies’ landers alongside a crewed Orion spacecraft as early as 2027.

“I think it’s reasonable to assume there may be a prototype version of the lander used for Artemis III,” Platt said.

As testing advances, the success of future launches will be vital in ensuring that the timelines remain on schedule.

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