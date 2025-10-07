Boater accused of pointing gun at juveniles in another boat on Intracoastal Waterway

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A boater was arrested by the New Smyrna Beach Police Department after allegedly threatening juveniles with a handgun on the Intracoastal Waterway on Saturday.

Police say Christopher Evensen became irate after the juveniles created a wake near his Key West vessel, leading him to point a handgun at them and make verbal threats.

Police say witnesses corroborated these claims.

After the incident, Evensen was seen trailering his vessel at the North Causeway Boat Ramp. Authorities coordinated to locate his vehicle.

Evensen was arrested and charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and improper exhibition of a dangerous weapon. He was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail.

According to the arrest affidavit, Evensen admitted gettign into a verbal exchange with the juveniles, who he said were creating a wake and cursing at him. He died pointed a gun at them, saying he was holding a dark glasses case and car keys.

Police said he appeared to be holding a gun in witness video.

