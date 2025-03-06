Body-camera footage released after fatal shooting during burglary incident in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — In a follow-up to our original story, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office has released body-camera footage of a deputy-involved shooting that happened in February.

“Deputies responded to the 100 block of West Castle Street, referring a burglary in progress,” said Mark Canty, Orange County’s Undersheriff.

The shooting happened around 11:30 pm on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, on Castle Street near Calypso Drive.

The area of Pine Castle is surrounded by homes and two schools – Oak Ridge High and Lancaster Elementary.

“As deputies searched the exterior of the home, they saw two men inside the home engaged in a physical altercation,” said Canty.

Deputies said when they arrived on the scene, they heard a cry for help and saw a man, who they believed had a knife, holding another man in a headlock.

Neighbors on the scene reported they heard two quick shots just before midnight and also heard someone crying.

Law enforcement called for first responders, who got to the scene and took Jose Luis Lopez Lopez,26, to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

During this investigation, it was determined that Cristian Duran Contreras, 25, was unlawfully inside the residence at that time, and that constitutes a burglary charge.

On Feb. 26, Contreras turned himself in and was arrested on a warrant for Second Degree Felony Murder, Burglary to an Occupied Dwelling, Burglary of a Conveyance, and Petit Theft.

WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES AND LANGUAGE. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED.



As part of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office’s commitment to transparency, it is our policy to release body-worn camera video of critical incidents, including deputy-involved shootings. We… pic.twitter.com/4PrVt76LQF — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) March 6, 2025

