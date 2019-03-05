Body camera video shows arrest of Maitland Playstation murder suspects

MAITLAND, Fla. - When Seminole County deputies arrested Jake Bilotta in November, body camera video shows his hands were bloody and he wasn't wearing shoes.
Investigators said Jake Bilotta, 22, and Ian McClurg, 21, stabbed their former roommate to death over a stolen PlayStation.
Deputies said they were called to a home on South Boulevard near Maitland just before midnight, where they found the victim, identified as 24-year-old Joshua Barnes, suffering from fatal stab wounds.
According to deputies, Bilotta and McClurg believed Barnes, their recently evicted former roommate, returned to the home to steal a PlayStation console. The suspects lured him to the home by telling him they were having a party and stabbed him to death, deputies said.
Deputies said while Bilotta stabbed the man, McClurg was positioned to keep him from leaving.
As the two were about to wrap the victim in plastic bags to dispose of the body, deputies said the pair's new roommate returned with a Tinder date and discovered what happened. That roommate fled and called 911, deputies said.
Crime scene photos and body camera video, released by prosecutors, show a bloody scene.
At one point on the body camera video, Bilotta said someone tried to stab him, but didn't say the person's name.
