The bodyless head that washed ashore belonged to a missing swimmer, according to police

KEY BISCANE, Fla. — Miami Beach police confirmed Friday afternoon that the human head that washed ashore on Key Biscayne earlier in the week belonged to a 19-year-old swimmer who disappeared off South Beach over the weekend, according to WPLG.
Victor Castaneda had been missing since Saturday after he went to save his sister who got caught in a rip current.
His sister was saved, but Victor never came out of the water.
Victor’s head was found Tuesday by a beach worker in Key Biscayne behind a condominium building.
“There was no body attached to the head,” Miami-Dade Police Department Detective Andre Martin said in an email Thursday.
Miami Beach police said Friday that they are still investigating Castaneda’s death.
