Ocoee police arrest man in connection to Army veteran’s shooting death

OCOEE, Fla. — The Ocoee Police Department said they made an arrest in connection with the death of Army veteran Gregory C. Reed.

Kendrick J. Anderson was arrested on Nov. 8 on charges of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting on Nov. 9, 2023, police said.

Ocoee police said the shooting happened around 8:20 p.m.

READ: Ocoee police look for suspect’s car involved in shooting at shopping complex

Ocoee Police released a video showing 60-year-old Gregory Reed driving through a BP gas station in a blue Ford SUV. He entered through the Clarke Road entrance.

Then, seconds later, a silver SUV pulls into the gas station from the opposite entrance from Silver Star Road.

READ: Ocoee police, veteran’s family ask for tips to track down suspect in fatal shooting

The video shows the cars briefly stopping next to each other. This is when it’s believed the driver of the silver SUV shot Reed.

Fire rescue immediately provided aid to Reed in the parking lot until he was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries.

Video: Ocoee police look for suspect’s car involved in shooting at shopping complex (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group