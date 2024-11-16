‘This means a lot to my family’: Sheriff’s Office hosts turkey drive

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The holiday spirit has arrived at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office hosted their turkey drive Saturday, an event that’s become a tradition, and the community approves.

“I’m able to share a turkey with my family for the first time since I can’t afford it,” said Yamil Cabrera, an Orange County resident. “Sometimes we forget about the little things, and this means a lot to my family.”

The giveaway has been around for years and has only grown over time.

On Saturday morning, there were long lines even before the distribution started.

The department gave out 600 turkeys, with everything included – from gravy to cornbread – and it was all paid for by the sheriff’s office.

“Things are not so easy. So every dollar counts when you try to stretch your budget,” said Tony Joseserreno, an Orange County resident.

The annual Turkey Drive is organized by the Community Relations Section of the Sheriff’s Office, with more than 60 officers working on the distribution.

“What’s nice about an even like this is that our citizens can see our deputies and our employees in a light that’s different from what they are used to. We are not here to arrest people, to give tickets, or because something bad happened,” said Sheriff John Mina. “This is for something good, so it’s nice to see all smiles, and we are getting a lot of high-fives and thank yous.”

