Bon Jovi tribute concert coming to Sunset Walk in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Bon Jovi fans can hear some of the band’s biggest hits during a tribute concert at Sunset Walk later this month.

The Wharf Concert Series at Sunset Walk will present Slippery When Wet: The Tribute to Bon Jovi on Sunday, May 24.

The show will be held at The Wharf at Sunset Walk, located at 3251 Margaritaville Blvd. in Kissimmee.

Doors and dinner service begin at 5 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m.

The tribute act will perform Bon Jovi hits including “Livin’ on a Prayer,” “You Give Love a Bad Name,” “Bad Medicine,” “Wanted Dead or Alive,” “It’s My Life” and “I’ll Be There for You.”

The venue will offer dinner service, a full menu and a full bar during the event.

Reserved seating is available for the main deck and Crow’s Nest mezzanine level.

Organizers said the event is open to all ages. Free parking is available.

Tickets are available through Eventbrite. Only tickets purchased through Eventbrite will be honored, according to Sunset Walk.

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