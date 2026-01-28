Boogie Wonderland is coming to Orlando: Lionel Richie & Earth, Wind & Fire announce 2026 tour stop

ORLANDO, Fla. — Legendary singer Lionel Richie and the iconic band Earth, Wind & Fire have announced their co-headlining 2026 North American tour, which will make a stop in Orlando.

The tour, produced by Live Nation, will include a concert at the Kia Center in Orlando on July 25.

Tickets will officially go on sale on Jan. 30 at 10 a.m., with a pre-sale opportunity available for Citi cardmembers from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29.

The 26-city tour will kick off in Saint Paul, MN, offering fans the opportunity to experience live performances from both legendary artists.

The concert will visit major cities across North America. Ticket prices for the tour will start at $36.95, with pricing subject to change based on market demand.

Fans can purchase tickets directly at the Kia Center box office or via Ticketmaster.com, ensuring a variety of options for concert-goers.

In addition to standard ticket options, the tour will offer several VIP packages designed to enhance the concert experience.

These packages can include premium ticket access, entrance to a pre-show VIP Lounge, limited edition tour posters, and specially designed VIP gift items.

