Boy, 11, injured by shooting in Brevard County, deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County sheriff’s investigators say an 11-year-old boy is recovering after he was hurt in a shooting.

Officials said it happened around 4 p.m. Friday along Kennedy Street in Mims.

Deputies responded to Parrish Medical Center where the child received treatment.

A spokesperson for Brevard County Sheriff’s Office told WFTV that his injuries were not life-threatening.

They also said the bullet that injured him was likely intended for someone else.

At last report, BCSO said no arrests had been made in the case.

Channel 9’s Melonie Holt is gathering more details on this developing story.

Watch Eyewitness News beginning at 4 p.m. for an update.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group