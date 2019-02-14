0 Boy brought BB gun on Orange County school bus, pointed it at students, school says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Administrators at an elementary school say they are looking into why a kindergartner brought a BB gun on a school bus and pointed it at students.

A parent reached out to Channel 9 after receiving a voicemail on Wednesday from Hidden Oaks Elementary Principal Kenisha Holmes, who initially said the gun was not used in a "threatening manner,” but then said Thursday the child pointed it at other students.

A mother told Channel 9 via text message that the boy pointed the BB gun at her 5-year-old son while on the school bus.

Parents said the child who brought the gun is in kindergarten.

"You know the children can get hurt. A child that young would not know how to deal with a gun,” said Lily Arce, whose grandchildren are students at Hidden Oaks Elementary.

After Channel 9 started asking the school questions, the principal sent an updated message to parents.

"In addition to the inexcusable choice of bringing it on the bus the child also pointed it at other students. Thankfully no one was hurt,” Holmes said in a message.

The district tells us the Orange County Sheriff's Office got involved and the child will face discipline.

According to the school district's code of conduct, bringing a BB gun to school is a level 4 offense, the highest level of infraction requiring the principal to contact the child's parents.

Discipline can include up to a 10-day suspension. In the most serious cases, a student may be moved to a different school.

"They should probably give some kind of lectures on guns and BB guns, and if they find them, what to do, what not to do,” Arce said.

The district says it does not expel students when an incident involves a child this young, but instead, it tries to help rehabilitate them.

Channel 9 requested the incident report from the Sheriff’s Office but did not receive it by the time this report was published.

