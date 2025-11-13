Brandon Bass Jr. signs with Florida State

WINDERMERE, Fla. — The son of a former Orlando Magic player signed his National Letter of Intent Wednesday afternoon with Florida State.

Four-star shooting guard Brandon Bass Jr. out of Windermere Prep made it official with the Seminoles at the school’s signing day event.

Bass is the son of former Magic forward Brandon Bass. He played 126 games for Orlando from 2009-2011.

Bass Jr. also had offers from Purdue, Cincinnati, Houston, Illinois and LSU just to name a few.

He was joined by the largest fall signing day class in Windermere Prep history. Six athletes all signed their letters of intent Wednesday.

Addison Betel signed to swim at Duke, Ariana Urrea is set to golf at Purdue, Isabella Johnson will play volleyball at Florida Atlantic, Santiago Navarro is heading to Berry to play golf and Vanessa Nawracaj is heading to Lander University to play softball.

