Brave neighbor and police team up to save dog from Ocoee house fire

OCOEE, Fla. — Teamwork helped save a family pet during an Ocoee house fire.

Firefighters responded to a home on Kimball Drive on June 30. The house was unoccupied when crews arrived, but a concerned neighbor reported that a dog was in the backyard.

“Working together with a brave and friendly neighbor, our officers were able to safely secure the frightened pup, place it in a crate and move it well away from the burning home,” the Ocoee Police Department said on social media.

Police said the dog was later reunited with its owner. No injuries were reported.

“A big thank you to the courageous neighbor who jumped in to help,” the department said.

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